Mobissue Announced New Enhancement for PDF to HTML5 Flipbook for Mobile

In a step to provide digital publishers a platform through which they can easily create digital publications which can be accessed online though mobile devices, the leading digital publishing platform Mobissue has applied the advanced HTML5 technique to their digital publishing services. With this being done, the platform now enables publisher to convert PDF to flipbook which can be accessed on any mobile devices anywhere anytime without any issue at all.



The company CEO Mr. Winston Chang said that this move has been taken to cater the need of rapidly rising mobile device users. He said that since internet is being accessed majorly though mobile devices, users and publishers needed a platform through which they can get an access to digital flipbooks easily without much fuss.



The use of HTML5 technique in digital flipbook publishing now allows users to open the PDF to flipbooks online and directly on their mobile devices without needing any sort of app for it. Moreover, user doesn't even need to download the PDF in order to access the digital flipbook easily, as now they can open it on their mobiles and can read them with utmost ease. The flawless compatibility of these HTML5 based flipbooks with mobile devices make them a relief for the publishers and a comfortable reading experience for the users.



These PDF to flipbook conversions are easy to carry out with just one click, without needing any sort of coding. The cloud based platform allows easy access and comfort of publishing anytime. With the new HTML5 technique added to their expert and efficient online digital publishing services has made it really easier for publishers to cater the need of their mobile users. On the other hand, the readers can get the comfort of reading these digital flipbooks and provides them a realistic experience on their mobile devices.



