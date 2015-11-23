Mobissue Announced New Free Magazine Creator to Provide Better Reading on Mobile

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --With almost everything getting online, digitalized and being viewed on mobile devices increasingly, reading has also changed with the advent of digital magazines. Giving this trend a new meaning, Mobissue has expertly developed and provided the HTML5 & free magazine creator, that creates digital magazines which are highly comfortable to read and navigate through, even on mobile devices, without any fuss whatsoever. The faultless mobile compatibility and reading experience of these digital magazines, created by Mobissue, strongly urges readers move to mobile.



Reportedly, the free magazine creator enables users to create the HTML5 based digital magazines which are highly suitable to be viewed on mobile. Winston Chang, CEO of Mobissue said that people are majorly using mobile devices for most of their online tasks and thus, they intend to give reading digital magazines a new meaning by creating digital magazines which readers can easily read on mobile without much hassle. As reported, the creators have worked specifically to make their software in a way that it creates extremely mobile friendly that'll make a strong statement for readers to move to mobile.



About the features of their free magazine software, it is reported that it enables creating high quality magazines, without any coding, with the help of number of in-built templates, options to import PDFs and images, using HTML5 animation, and other in-built tools which are highly effective and easy to use. It can be easily transported to other platforms of stored and published through their cloud storage. Further, the software creates magazines which can be read on all mobile devices like iPad, iPhone, android mobile phones etc and publishing them across all such mobile channels is extremely simple, without any need of coding for the development of content.



"It is powerful, yet not complex", says Mr. Chang. Working successfully on creating HTML5 based free magazine creator, the company has presented a perfect solution for users to create and publish their magazines for the mobile users in a flawless manner that it is bound to attract more readers from mobile market.



For more information, visit: http://mobissue.com/