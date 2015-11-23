Mobissue Announced New HTML5 Flip Book Maker for Benefiting Mobile Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --Making a mark in the field of digital magazine publication, the developer and provider of incredible HTML5 flip book maker, Mobissue have upgraded their current version to 2.3.0. The upgrade of the HTML5 flip book maker was announced by Mr. Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue. The new version has been launched after making subtle improvements on the current features of the software and adding a few new ones to provide a better HTML5 experience to readers on their mobile iOS and Android devices and tablets.



Reportedly, the upgraded desktop version of HTML5 flip book maker includes quite a few improvements. These include the work done to present much improved Desktop's Menu Interface appearance. The created HTML5 flip book comes with an optimized appearance for better usability, even on mobile. Further, improvements have been made on the appearance of slide template by bettering the page turning effect of the flip books. This results in a much realistic flip book feel and a better experience.



As told, working on a few issues with the progress bar, the makers have put in a thorough effort and the upgraded version comes with this issue resolved. So this means that the progress bar of digital publication now works in a fuss-free manner without any issues with it at all.



It was further reported that some additions made to the upgraded version involves the inclusion of options for adding background color to enhance the appearance. Further, while working with and viewing on desktop version, a new option of adding PC preview has been added. So this means that now users can preview their work in PC mode with this upgraded version.



Winston Zhang, CEO – Mobissue, said that they work to provide the best experience of publishing and reading the flip books on PC and mobile, to their users. "Our HTML5 flip book maker specializes in producing HTML5 books for reading on mobile devices and we want to make their experience much better every time", he said while introducing the upgraded version 2.3.0



For more information, anyone can follow Mobissue at https://www.pinterest.com/mobissue/.