Mobissue Announces the Creation of Stunning HTML5 Flipbook for the Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2016 --With the rise in newer technological features, the creative and interactive platforms attract the end users towards the marketer's products. In the present times, the marketing involves more than just printing and distribution of the brochures, pamphlets, etc. to the consumers. People are mostly attracted towards digitization, and experience different online ways of marketing.



For this, Mobissue has launched modern tools that will help in designing the html5 flipbook, which is interactive and has media-rich features. One can go through flipbook that presents information in a PC and mobile versions too. According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue, the flipbook has created a positive impact on the consumers and helped businesses grow as well.



Some Intuitive Features



Mobissue helps in the creation of html5 flipbook with easy and intuitive features for the marketers to promote their products and services online. Many interesting features introduced by the company for the commercial users are as under:



-Creation of Custom Homepage: The marketers can create their own customized homepage for the company as per the designer banners.



-Inclusion of Rich Features: The flipbook also possesses rich features as the marketer can include videos, audios, animated images, HD images and much more.



-Engaging Content: The marketers should post the engaging content that will attract more customers to the company's website. They can even include the images or videos to make it more interesting.



-Social Media Sharing: The users and target audiences can share the products and services on the social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, etc. that will help in promoting the products and services of the company.



-Sending Email: One can send the latest information about the products and services through email to the target audiences. It can be published in the formats like ZIP, EXE, and HTML.



Lastly, the marketers can now promote their products and services online through the usage of html5 flipbook, as people do not have to refer any kind of boring brochures anymore. The commercial users can aware the audiences about the latest offer too.



About Mobissue

Mobissue has taken digital publication to a newer height with the help of html5 flipbook. The users can do this in three easy and convenient steps. For more information, please visit Mobissue official site.