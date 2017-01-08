Mobissue-Best Software to Convert PDF to Flipbook for All Mobile Screens

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2017 --In the beginning of 2017, Mobissue concentrates on mobile reading for publishers to expand the mobile market. The idea of being able to convert PDF to flipbook right over the screen of a phone is a much appealing idea for those who wants to make changes and earn more.It has been achieved by Mobissue. Now, it can help to convert PDF to flipbook to meet the needs of different mobile screens.



Mobissue has always been here to improve itself in an innovative way so that the users can use it easily and make full use of it. With their current features, people can convert PDF to flipbook and directly upload it online within minutes.They can also make the flipbook more popular by sharing it via social newwork, emailing them to friends and more. There is no doubt that the interactive flipbook can be viewed smoothly on any mobile devices.



To enrich the content, Mobissue allows users to add the videos, photos, musics etc, to make it more engaging. In Mobissue, everyone can be the talented desingers with beautiful templates, themes and colours.Taking the marketing effects into consideration, Mobissue provides users multiple flexible output options, which include the HTML, ZIP format and online uploading etc.



As the mobile magazine is popular now, why not use Mobissue to start the first mobile flipbook now? Mobissue is easy to use and develops fast with the powerul features. It can not only convert PDF to flipbook, but also convert images to flipbook. In the future, it will devleop more features to meet the times development.



"I like Mobissue very much, its page flip effect on Mobile is cool." One of the users reviewed.



For more information, please visit Mobissue website.



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is located in Hong Kong and has achieved their fame through their continued efforts in the development of mobile e-publishing softwares. It aims to take digital publishing to the next level, which will makes it far more convenient for those in the corporate world.