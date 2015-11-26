Mobissue Celebrates That Its Free Brochure Maker Hits 1M Downloads

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2015 --Online marketing follows the same concepts as the offline marketing, with the only difference being the changed platform and approach. That is why, the brochures, which were of so much importance in offline marketing are becoming as much important in online marketing too, providing the gist of the product or service in a highly attractive manner. Mobissue presented its free brochure maker and with its highly effective results, it reached over a million downloads. People have provided rave feedbacks to this software as it helped millions of users to convert maximum mobile visitors into customers.



Unveiling the reasons for such marvelous results and amazing success of the software, Winston Chang – CEO of Mobissue said that it's not just one thing that makes the free brochure maker so much successful but it is the combination of many related aspects and features that has made it possible. As told, Mobissue free brochure maker is as much effective on all sorts of mobile devices as it is on desktops.



Discussing the features that made the software successful, the company officials said that Mobissue free brochure maker provides all the things that a marketer wants from its brochure. They said that it allows enriching the content with high-quality and incredible animation effects, that attracts a very high number of visitors. Adding images, audio, video and links have been made easily possible and its powerful editor allows content modifications in whatever manner without much fuss.



A brochure works best if it showcases the complete brand image and information in the best way possible. As the official said, special care has been taken of making it deliver the top quality High Definition content to make it look as attractive as an ideal brochure should be. The HD graphics are amazingly eye catching and that's why visitors get attracted towards it and then go for what it displays.



A brochure is all about presentation and Mobissue free brochure maker's in-built features deliver better than amazing results that attract the visitors instantly. Its flawless compatibility with all sorts of mobile devices has made it extremely popular among users. Providing the best showcasing to the brand and content, this has been giving amazing result and has helped create amazing conversions of visitors into loyal customers.



For more information, visit Mobissue's website at http://mobissue.com/.