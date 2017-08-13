Mobissue Delights iPad Readers with Its jQuery Flip Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2017 --Mobissue has launched its jQuery flip book maker, which delights iPad readers with the interactive and engaging mobile reading experience. This jQuery flip book maker comes with a range of prominent features like iPad preview mode, which allows the responsive layout design and background music while creating attention-grabbing flip books that run well on iPad.



"Nowadays, rising individuals are inclined to use iPad to read, browse, shop and find useful resources online, which gives marketers a great opportunity to attract more clients. Keeping this in mind, we work hard to develop our jQuery flip book maker that can help marketers create iPad-friendly flip books for their services and products." said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue.



This jQuery flip book maker has everything needed for creating a flip book. With a simple yet powerful user interface, it does not require any expertise to create a flip book. Users are able to import PDFs and images to the jQuery flip book maker, then it will complete the conversion for them. Then, users can add interactive elements such as links, videos, audios, animations to enrich the content.



Users can choose from a variety of templates and themes that are pre-designed in the jQuery flip book maker to make their content more engaging. It makes this jQuery flip book maker different that it empowers users to save their flip book as a jQuery plugin that will be compatible with the latest jQuery version allowing them to get it installed in their own jQuery websites with great ease. Then, users will be able to embed their flip books into their jQuery site by coping and pasting the code of their flip books, which has been deemed as one of the effective way to bring traffic to the jQuery website.



For more information, please visit https://mobissue.com/.



About Mobissue

Mobissue, a world leading digital publishing solution company headquartered in Hong Kong produces great features and platforms for users to easily create and publish contents with state of the art technology of HTML5 for efficient and excellent publishing experience.