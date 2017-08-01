Mobissue Flip Book Maker Offers the Most Interactive Mobile Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Digital marketers will be excited to hear about Mobissue, a flip book maker that allows them to create their own flip book to share their brand story. Mobissue, the technology company that developed a flip book maker which creates an engaging and interactive mobile experience for customers. This revolutionary flip book maker is a brilliant resource for digital marketers worldwide. Mobissue can be used for converting PDFs or images into flip books that are viewable on any mobile device such as an iPhone, iPad, Android Pad or Android phone.



Mobissue is user friendly that makes it easy for marketers to add media rich content, so customers can easily engage with the content posted on a flip book. Users can easily access a collection of flip books with the Newsstand. This Newsstand can be easily shared on mobile platforms or embedded into a company website. Content can be easily shared through a variety of different social networking channels such as LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter, Facebook and Blogger.



Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue says, "Mobissue is a groundbreaking method for digital marketers to reach their target audience. This flip book maker can be used to further develop a company's brand awareness. Not only is this flip book maker extremely easy to use, but also it is low cost and time efficient. Many of our customers are using social networks to share their mobile flip books, this has been a transformative technique to help them reach their audience and customers."



Digital marketers can use this flip book maker to create an exciting new experience for their audience. Additionally, marketers are able to insert advertisements and notifications into their flip book to further capture the attention to a specific product or service. Mobissue also identifies some statistics about a company's audience to help them focus and transform their marketing efforts for unsurpassed results. They provide marketers with analytics to help them get to know their audiences with a variety of different data including links, daily views, average view duration, downloads, page views, the geographic area and device used by audiences.



About Mobissue

Mobissue, a flip book publishing company, delivers an engaging mobile experience to audiences on iOS and Android devices.



