Mobissue Free Digital Catalog Software Gains Exposure Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --Mobissue free digital catalog software is launched worldwide in 2016 by Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd. with a mission to give everyone the opportunity to create digital publications. Mobissue specializes in mobile publishing and marketing. The budding company is quickly proving the best way to increase brand awareness is through consumer engagement.



More and more companies looking to develop a strong brand image and build lasting relationships with their clients seem to be turning to Mobissue for their digital marketing needs. The mobile free digital catalog software makes it easy to convert a PDF into an engaging flipping catalog accessible through mobile platforms such as iPhone, Androids, Tablets, and iPads. Flipbook formats can be created as HTML, SWF, ZIP, EXE, or APP files. Also, creators can build in interactive components such as photos, video, music, and links.



By using HTML-5 built-in framework, any person can design and publish without any coding experience or HTML knowledge. Additionally, features such as 'drag and drop' and 'editing without recreating make the application efficient for even the busiest professionals.



Individuals and businesses can test Mobissue for free with limited access. Then, at any time, take the training wheels off and select the paid version that best suits their needs - Pro, Gold, Platinum, and Enterprise. Each package, ranging from monthly to annual, packs more benefits than costs and is available for Mac and Windows users.



Included with a subscription to the digital magazine publication company, clients receive cloud hosting and support services.



For more information about Mobissue, case studies, and answers to frequently asked questions, visit Mobissue official website.



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is a Hong Kong based solution provider for the digital publishing software worldwide. It is led by Winston Zhang, with a team of expert developers and designer who have taken the digital publishing to new levels.