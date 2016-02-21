Mobissue Highlights Its New Flip Book Maker to the Mobile Content Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2016 --With most of the aspects getting online, the publishers also took the online platform as their new favorite to cater to the demands of their readers. Mobissue launched its powerful flip book maker to provide the incomparable digital reading experience to readers and the software has been leading the industry niche since its launch. Now with the rise in the number of readers using mobile devices for the same purpose, the company has re-introduced its flip book maker with same powerful capabilities with some additional features making it a perfect fit for catering the needs of constantly rising mobile readers. It aims at providing cool and flawless reading experience over mobile devices.



"The publishers were looking for something that could make their content compatible and at the same time equally impressive for the mobile readers. Flip book maker from Mobissue is developed specifically for designing animated content for reading on mobile devices with unmatched compatibility", the makers said.



The new flip book maker retained all the powerful features of highly popular software and added some new enhancements to make it a perfect tool to create impressive content for mobile devices. These include:



- Extremely smooth page sliding effect, which gives a free flowing page turning experience to the readers over mobiles.



- Animations have always been Mobissue's forte and the new software holds the same powerful animation creating abilities. These animation effects are perfectly compatible with various mobile devices and keep the charm of the content intact regardless the device being used.



- It comes with flexible screen size capabilities which make it the best to create content and flipbooks that fits to any screen size with perfection.



Flipbooks have always been in demand due to their features and life-like page turning experience which they provide to the readers. Now with the leading flip book maker made available to create content for mobile readers with same impressiveness and sublime compatibility, Mobissue has taken a giant leap towards assisting publishers and readers all over.



For more information, go to http://mobissue.com/features/.