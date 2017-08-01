Mobissue HTML5 Flip Book Maker Helps to Create Responsive Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Mobissue recently announced the launch of HTML5 flip book maker that allows for the easy and more effective creation of html5 flipbook with responsive design. This is coming as a backdrop of the company's desire to help users of digital content and publishers create unique and captivating HTML flipbooks in a few clicks.



Currently described as the simplest HTML5 flipbook creation tool, Mobissue allows users to create responsive HTML5 flipbooks in a matter of minutes, with the drag and drop features that automatically convert PDF files to responsive HTML5 flipbooks. All the flipbooks can be with the responsive design for the mobile publishing, sharing and reading.



Mobissue allows for the addition of multimedia such as of video, sound, images, and interactive charts, to create an engaging flipbook to grab the attention of readers. The dynamic layout and flexible sizing features allow users to create a responsive html 5 flipbook responsive design.



In addition to help in creating responsive HTML5 flipbook design, Mobissue through wrapping and breakpoints permits the adjustment of the Mobile UI design to ensure that the flipbook fits perfectly into any screen size. Users can also add rows and content containers to the flipbook to give a more professional look to the flipbook.



It is amazing that all the features of Mobissue that allows for the creation of HTML5 flipbook with responsive design can be accessed in few clicks, with the end result gotten in a couple of minutes. The software is free to download on Mobissue homepage.



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Company Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong and its quality service delivery in the field of digital publishing has made it rank as one of the leading digital publishing solutions providers. It is specially designed to make the mobile publishing easier.