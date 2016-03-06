Mobissue Introduces Free Magazine Creator with Unlimited Cloud Storage

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2016 --All the publishers, who are into digital content creation and publications, have constantly been going through the issues of storing their digital publications online. Reason was the unavailability of adequate amount of storage space. Bringing a solution to this problem of theirs, Mobissue has introduced its free magazine maker that is supported by unlimited cloud storage. This online storage is told to be extremely reliable and secure.



"Publishers have a lot of digital content to share and publish. Problem comes with the storage part as not always can they store this much amount of data. So we have backed out new free magazine creator with unlimited online cloud storage to provide them ample storage space to store, modify and share their digital creations", the company representatives said.



Reportedly, the Mobissue free magazine creator allows publishers to not only store their creations but also to display their publications in beautiful showcase. It provides publishers with high security and reliability for their content. People can directly read their content online through their mobiles or desktops and can further share it over the social media.



"The unlimited cloud storage is very helpful to professional publishers who need to publish many publications online at irregular intervals", the representatives from Mobissue informed.



The magazine creator is enriched with some very unique and powerful features that allow publishers to create engaging and attractive digital content. Its life like page turning animations gives readers a feel of reading a real book over their digital devices. Further, publishers can add interactive multimedia files like audio, video, images, texts, links and much more to their content to make it more attractive and different from normal.



Now with the presence of unlimited cloud storage, Mobissue has provided publishers with a secure and reliable storage platform where they can store their content, showcase them in beautiful manner and can modify and share online easily whenever they wish to.



People interested in this topic may also want to read more interactive magazine examples: http://mobissue.com/showcase/