Mobissue Introduces Its Free Digital Catalog Software to Retailers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Mobissue has announced the launch of their free digital catalog software which will allow the retail users to create digital catalogs for their customers, especially who prefer to shop through mobile. Using the free digital catalog software retailers can create interactive and attractive catalogs that can be flipped like real pages. The business owners can also include multimedia content and make their product/service look more attractive to the customers.



With increasing competition in the market and a number of businesses getting online, it has become important for them to present their products to the customers in an engaging way for staying ahead of their counterparts. Using the free digital catalog software, the retailers can create interactive flip books which can be viewed on both desktop and mobile. Creating the same does not require any coding or programming skills but it can be done by anyone having basic knowledge of internet and computers.



The users can drag any PDF or office files to the software and start creating the online catalog. The software provides a number of free templates and animations which they can use to make the content more attractive. The user can also add music, images and other media files for creating responsive catalogs. The final catalog can be published easily and shared over social media or directly to the customers via an e-mail. Ultimately, the free digital catalog software is meant to help retailers in engaging more number of customers online.



The software is easy to use and most of the work can be done by drag and drop. The cloud-based system also ensures privacy as the user can restrict access and decide the privacy settings. Mobissue also allows the users to view the statistics by letting them identify the geographic areas and devices of the potential customers. They can view the analytics of the links, daily views, average view duration, page views and downloads for deciding a better marketing strategy.



More information about the free digital catalog software can be found on http://mobissue.com/.