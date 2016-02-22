Mobissue Introduces PDF to Flipbook, the Best eBook Format for iPad

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --With time, the number and variety of devices being used for working online or reading digital content and publications have increased rapidly. A very popular device among such is iPad. With a wider screen and great resolutions, it is becoming people's favorite. To assist publishers and readers in getting the best experience while reading on iPad, Mobissue launched their PDF to flipbook format which may be touted as the best eBook format for the iPad users.



While introducing this format, company officials said, "There are a huge percentage of readers out there who are using iPads for reading and working online. With such high numbers, it is important to give them a tool that can assist them in having the best reading experience on their devices. So we launched Mobissue PDF to flipbook, the best eBook format."



Mobissue's PDF to flipbook allows the content to be enriched with highly interactive and engaging multimedia content. Its powerful tools assist in doing so and iPad readers get amazing reading experience on wider screens of their devices.



Further, since this PDF to flipbook format also comes in HTML form, so it becomes easier for publishers to publish their content online. Thus readers can access them conveniently and share them further wherever they wish to.



Not just this, Mobissue PDF to flipbook is flawlessly compatible with the iPad devices and their screen size. Thus it offers smooth digital reading experience on iPad. Readers are up for a reading treat with so many multimedia and animation effect rich content to read on their devices with so much ease.



The makers from Mobissue have said that this is probably the best eBook format that readers and publishers have come across till now. What makes it special is the scope of enriching it in different ways and its unmatched compatibility with different sized screens. iPad users, especially, are expected to get a never before kind of reading experience with this.



For more information, go to http://mobissue.com.