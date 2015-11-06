Mobissue Launched HTML5 Page Flip Software for Publishing iPad Book

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2015 --Mobissue Software Co. Ltd, has launched HTML5 page flip software for iPad users, which helps people to make contents and publish on digital platform.



Mobissue's comprehensive but simple solution for digital publishing and flipbook making is the most on the market today. Increasing popularity is due to simple use of page flip software without coding and technical knowledge. It enables the users to customize their contents online as well as offline and provides unique platform for creating professional flipbooks through wide range of HTML5 standards. As users of iPad are increasing day by day and it does not support to PDF files. For quick and easy conversion of PDF files in flipbook, quick and easy software is the only solution as it transforms the way to make PDF contents live.



"Definitely recommend to use page flip software" said users, who gave feedback after experiencing software to attract iPad readers personally.



Different reasons are there to use such simple interface software and more common reasons are easy conversion of PDF files into flipbook, no coding for publishing, customized appearance of the contents, easy share on social media and impressive animated media effects. Mobissue provides all features in HTML5 based page flip software. Along with digital publishing, its editing feature enhances the quality and effects of old contents for mobile readers to experience the customized edition.



About Mobissue Software Co. Ltd

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd from Hong Kong is one of the leading companies in the market of mobile e-publishing software. Its newly launched flip page software for iPad users is its great achievement which has introduced the company all around the world.



Get software and for further information, contact Mobissue on Facebook.