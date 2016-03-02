Mobissue Launched Page Turning Maker to Make eBook More Engaging for Smartphone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --The new software from Mobissue is called a page turning maker and is designed to provide mobile users with a realistic page-turning effect when viewing various publications on their smartphones. Digital content publishers can use the software to quickly design and create eBooks, magazines, catalogs and brochures.



With mobile usage outpacing desktop, the new page turning maker is expected to help mobile marketers bring even more immersive content to mobile owners. It can be used to create digital content from scratch or to convert static PDF files into interactive flipbooks that give readers the same experience as reading a physical book. In addition, creators can include rich media content such as audio video and hyperlinks, as well as embed animation, social media buttons and monetizing functions that enhances seamless online shopping.



Available for free download from the Mobissue website, the new page turning maker utilizes cutting edge HTML-5 technology which makes it suitable for creating content that is compatible with most smartphones. The user-friendly software requires minimal computer knowledge and needs no coding experience. As a result, content creators can quickly create their publications with just a few mouse clicks. To share the content, publishers can save offline and then upload or store it on the Mobissue cloud storage platform before sharing.



The inclusion of the software in the mobile marketing strategy is expected to change the way people read content on their mobile devices. Mobissue's Page Turning Maker is currently available to users with both Mac and Windows computers.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is a Hong Kong based company, recognized as a leader in mobile digital publishing software built on the latest HTML-5 technology.



For more information, go to http://mobissue.com/features/.