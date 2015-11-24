Mobissue Launched the Latest HTML5 Flipbook Creator V2.3.0

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --Mobissue is a software provider that tries out different techniques and introduces new features and options in a regular basis to keep up the performance of the flipbook creator in an ultra high level. This does not mean that the flipbook software becomes more and more complex to operate; on the contrary, with each advancement Mobissue designers invent new options that allow users to create their ebooks, brochures, magazines and other online publications in a more efficient and creative manner. Mobissue specializes on creating mobile friendly digital publications, because the company believes that the designers could reach out to a wider range of audiences with mobile publications compared to desktop publications. This is one main reason why Mobissue's flipbook creator gains rapid popularity among digital publishers around the globe.



The focus of the updates of the new desktop version is more on simplifying the design process and offering an accurate image of the preview of the final result. The optimized appearance of the Menu interface on the PC and the bug fixation of the progress bar in digital publications make the flipbook creator more appealing to the user and highly efficient. Though Mobissue is more of a mobile-flipbook creator, to make the life of the users easier, version 2.3.0 comes with a PC preview mode. This option allows digital publishers to preview their creations in PC mode too before publishing online. Apart from the user-friendly new options, the new version also comes with an improved page turning effect in Slide template, to invent an authentic page-turning feel when readers read the publications. The new update facilitates adding background color of the designer's choice making the design more fuller and rich looking. Finally yet importantly, a Loading icon has been introduced to the flipbook creator.



The team does not plan to stop introducing new features right now. Mobissue is all about innovation and user-friendliness. In order to make maximum use of this cutting-edge mobile flipbook creator, download the software by visiting http://mobissue.com today.



Anyone interested in this news topic can also find more advantage of Mobissue by comparing it with Issuu's flipbook creator.