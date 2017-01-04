Mobissue Launches an Unbeatable Magazine Maker with Best Solution

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --As it is well known nowadays that social media is networking. People are looking for an application that enables users to connect and share content, ideas or to participate in discussions. A magazine maker is highly recognized by millions of users, whose name is Mobissue.



Mobissue, a magazine maker, designed for mobile, tablet and desktop, gives users easy access to some things that most people find difficult to do or even think that are impossible to do on mobile devices.



With the Shopping Cart feature of Mobissue, users can integrate their product pages with a shopping cart from their own websites or online stores, which allows for a desktop and mobile shopping experience. Mobissue can show off their magazines in the best possible way, guiding their customers from inspiration to purchase.



With this magazine maker, users can make their digital magazines SEO-friendly by customizing the page title, description and keywords. They can also add the HTML pages to their sitemap to ensure search engine visibility.



For those who have subscribers, they can make use of managing subscriber feature to instantly manage all contacts from a single interface,learn more about the people who subscribe to their mobile publications, and add new subscribers if necessary.



For digital magazines and other digital publications on social networks, the built-in easy sharing interface can be used to reach an audience, find business partners and clients through website, Facebook, Google+ and other social media platforms.



Another important and amazing feature on this magazine maker is the statistic, which is used to identify the geographical areas and even devices of readers, analyse the content like links, downloads, pages views, daily views, and average view duration, so as to decide where to focus on their advertisement and to put more effort into the marketing, and it can provide detailed information about readers.



For further information, please visit Mobissue homepage.



About Mobissue

Mobissue software Co. Ltd is the leading provider of digital publication software today. The company invests resources into research and development of new e-publishing solutions for small and large businesses worldwide. These software are tailored to different industries ranging from finance to gaming, fashion and so on.