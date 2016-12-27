Mobissue Launches Flip Book Maker for Creating the Best Reading Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2016 --Mobissue Software Co. Ltd. has announced the launch of its flip book maker called "Mobissue" worldwide. Mobissue is a unique digital publishing application with several features that helps in creating and reading content online with latest technology. It gives effectively beautiful results and it is easy to use anywhere by anyone. This flip Book maker can be used to read and create a wide range of digital data either it's a magazine, a book or a case study.



"We are very excited about this launch. The team of designers at Mobissue have worked really hard to perfect this software and I hope that the number of downloads for Mobissue will be greater and global." Said Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mobissue. The flip book maker is not only being downloaded by individual users but also professionals are downloading it. Several publication houses and designers are using this flip book maker professionally and that is a major achievement for the company.



Mobissue stands out from its competition as it has several features making it easy and interesting to use. The flip book maker is easily accessible on different technology mediums such mobile, tablets and laptops etc. One of the best features of the flip book maker is the fact that amazing content can be created through adding rich media such as videos, links, audios, and images directly to flip book page. The flip book maker is convenient to use as it can be downloaded on Windows as well as Mac.



Another amazing feature of the flip book maker is that it can also be used offline. The user reviews and comments about the flip book maker from individual users and publishers worldwide have been phenomenal and the number of downloads has risen dramatically. Mobissue is undoubtedly a flip book maker that is bound to make its mark and is one of a kind and the policy to keep user feedback ahead of each design, making Mobissue one of the global leaders in innovation and technology. For more information, visit Mobissue website.



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is a Hong Kong based solutions provider for the digital publishing software worldwide. Led by Winston Zhang, the company has a team of expert developers and designers that have taken the digital publishing to the new heights. The aim of the company is to design digital publishing applications for everyone that be easily used on all platforms.