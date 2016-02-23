Mobissue Launches PDF to HTML5 Converter, Allows Publishing Tablet-Friendly Content Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --The number of tablet users is increasing rapidly with each passing day and thus the publishers need to come up with content that could cater to the needs of tablet using readers. This is not easy as tablets have different requirements due to different screen size and many other factors. Mobissue has presented a perfect tool for the publishers assisting in doing so in the form of their new and powerful PDF to HTML5 converter. The software assists publishers in creating impressive content that can be viewed on tablets easily.



The PDF to HTML5 converter from Mobissue comes loaded with features and carries a simple working process. Publishers just need to upload their content in PDF format to the Mobissue cloud platform to convert it into HTML5 format.



Once done, the PDF to HTML5 converter allows using its amazing features to design the content in the most eye catching and engaging manner. It comes with amazing in-built visual themes and beautiful templates that can make the publication look different than others. Its powerful features allow publishers to add interactive videos, supporting audios and images to make their content more interactive for the tablet users. The converter comes with powerful animation tool that allows publishers to enrich the content with impressive animation effects. This adds to the attractiveness and uniqueness of the content which the publishers can then publish online easily.



Publishing the content is also simple as it allows publishing in various formats like HTML, zip, .exe etc. These publications are perfectly compatible with the tablets and adjust perfectly to their screens.



"We understand that the readers are now using various devices to access online content and publications, and tablet users are a huge part of them. So we want to assist publishers in taking care of their tablet using readers", the company officials said. With the tablet friendly content creating PDF to HTML5 converter launched, publishers can cater to all their readers regardless of the device they are using.



For more information, go to http://mobissue.com.