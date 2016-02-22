Mobissue Magazine Maker Aids in Easy Reading for Android Tablet Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --To have a reading app for an Android tablet is nowadays a necessity. A large number of mobile device users prefer to read quickly and the incredible large-screen size of Android tablets facilitates the same. The magazine marker of Mobissue is a path-breaking app in this respect as it enables anyone to create an awesome flipbook from the available PDF files within a matter of few minutes. Its free version comes with a basic feature i.e. conversion of PDF or image files into a mobile magazine.



However, the big catch is its paid versions i.e. pro, gold, platinum, and enterprise that allow publishers to create tablet-friendly digital magazines and add audio, video, animation and a lot more of multimedia without spending a fortune. What's more, users can effortlessly publish the flipbook or magazine, and share it with their loved ones on social networking sites.



Number of pages per book

- 50 for Free version

- 300 for PRO version

- 800 for Gold version

- 1000 for Platinum version

- Unlimited for Enterprise version



Apart from facilitating in an easy reading, the magazine maker also helps in business branding on a mobile device by infusing a new life in its dull catalogs, and other vital business content. Moreover, there is no need of coding to use the magazine maker. This wonderful magazine maker is available for Windows and Mac users across the world.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is a reputed Chinese company that offers quality mobile digital publishing tools and cost-effective business software to a global clientele. To know more about the company or its products, please go to http://mobissue.com/features/.