Mobissue Makes Flipping Book Design Amazingly Simple for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Mobissue presented the highly applauded creative eBook format in the form of its HTML5 flipping book for the readers using Smartphone, like the popular iPhone. After getting warm feedbacks and a rise in popularity, the makers have now made it much simpler for everyone to create and design engaging flipping book. It has also simplified the task of customizing eBooks, newsletter, newspaper and e-magazines into flipping book format for iPhone and other Smartphone readers.



"Our efforts have always been to make our services better and keep on adding something useful to it so that it can cater to the needs of all publishers and readers, regardless of the experience they have or the device they use", the company representative told.



Reportedly, the task of creating engaging flipping book content has been simplified with the help of the powerful design features of the software. In addition to PDF, its powerful features allow people to create flipping books from images of their choices too. This makes it easier for them to change their content directly from image to flipping book without needing them to have a PDF file of it with them. Further, it also allows creating the flipping book from pre-designed templates, which it can provide to the users.



Its amazing drag-and-drop feature allows users to tailor-design the content which they want their mobile readers to read. Enriched with powerful and user-friendly page editor, the users can modify their content at their will according to the need and demand.



The flipping book software also comes with a comprehensive stack of over 1000 ready-made iOS, Android, Windows 8 and Wireframe UI widgets. These widgets are constantly updated for better functionality. And moreover, these constantly updated powerful UI widgets are made available for free.



With these powerful yet easy-to-use functions for creating engaging content and iPhone and tablet publishing, Mobissue has made content creating much easier and effective.



Visit Mobissue's Showcase at http://mobissue.com/showcase/.