Mobissue Page Flip Software Can Deliver Content via Mobile Devices

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --In the current era of Facebook and Instagram, the digital publishing is a hot trend, allowing a business or an organization to connect quickly and convincingly with their target audience. At the same time, organizations are willing to penetrate through the fast growing mobile internet user base with their attention-grabbing digital content. Sensing the needs and the current digital marketing trends, Mobissue now comes up with their page flip software that can deliver content via a host of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue, "The new page flip software has several unique features that make it an outstanding digital marketing tool for the internet marketers. Besides, the software is easy to use, and one can easily create digital pages without a need of any technical knowledge." One can choose from a number of well-designed templates and themes to design a personal homepage and can distribute it online and offline. By sharing digital publications, one can easily spread the message to increase popularity and generate business leads as well.



For users, Mobissue could be an amazing free digital publishing platform to help create publications that can be shared with the outlook of a Newsstand. The software can automatically collect all publications of a user in a well-arranged newsstand that can increase the visibility. One can share the digital content through mobiles or can also embed it into the website for the audience to access it in a desired manner.



The spokesperson of the company reveals that Mobissue has the advertising system that allows the user to create ads for an issue and serve them to the readers in a specific folder. The system allows changing the message of the ads anytime without recreating the issues. This page flip software also allows an easy management of the subscribers from a single interface. Moreover, the software allows users to customize the page title and keywords to help optimize the digital content to make it search engine friendly.



One can learn more about this page flip software and its features by visiting the website https://mobissue.com/.



About Mobissue

Mobissue, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of mobile digital publishing software. For many years, the company has been focusing on the research and development of an outstanding range of mobile e-publishing software for users around the world. Mobissue takes digital publishing of newspapers on mobile beyond the PDF publishing model. The Mobissue platform makes it easy to publish beautiful and engaging publications.