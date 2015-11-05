Mobissue PDF to HTML5 Converter Expands Reading on All Mobile Devices

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --Readers have always had a knack for reading on mobile devices because of the sheer convenience of it. It is precisely due to that reason that software like PDF readers have had quite the popularity. The search for a more enhanced reading experience is always out there which is why the PDF to HTML5 converter has been received by the population with a lot of excitement.



One can easily convert PDF files to HTML5 format and have a more animated reading experience. The PDF to HTML5 converter has also helped expand the number of readers on mobile devices because it has proved to be extremely convenient with its ability to make e-books rich by including the options for music, html5 animation, video, links and other highly interactive elements.



The ways to convert PDF files into HTML5 is easy as well making it more usable by the general public and thus more popular among them.



"Our converter might not particularly be the first of its kinds but it definitely is one of the most efficient and enjoyable of its kind. We have a lot of expectations from this software and we also expect our users to have a better experience of reading on a mobile" -Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue



About Mobissue

Mobissue is the leading developer of interactive digital publishing company that has provided an amazing experience to the general with the launch of PDF to HTML5 converter for them to convert PDF files into it and have a transcendent experience of reading on mobile devices.