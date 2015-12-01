Mobissue Provides Free Poster Maker to Innovate Holiday Marketing Strategy

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Mobissue is excited to bring this innovative and user friendly product in time for the holidays. Their free poster maker allows consumers to add another layer to their promotional strategy and convert their boring PDF image to a fully interactive digital poster. The free poster maker offers stunning layouts, easy to use programming and effective marketing strategy to help customers take their promotions to the next level.



Users of the new free poster maker will be able to take advantage of these incredible features:



- Publish digital posters announcing upcoming events.

- Addition of digital elements, such as: videos and music.

- Embed digital posters to display on websites for visitors to access easily.

- Fully HTML5 posters to allow mobile users to read easily.

- Create digital greeting cards and share to clients on social media or e-mail.



The free poster maker uses Mobissue's signature technology to make it a must have for businesses wanting to grab consumer's attention. The product's innovative and interactive design allows users to quickly and easily create stunning digital posters without all of the hassle of traditional publishing. The easy to use technology helps users concentrate on the content and less on figuring out how to create the poster.



Mobissue is known for their innovation and dedication to changing the face of publishing. Their developers and customers are excited about the new free poster maker, as well as the company's other products. "One of the most impressive things about Mobissue is that the developers are constantly adding options and features." one customer commented.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is an innovative and cutting edge digital publisher located in Hong Kong. The company has severed over one million users and published more than five million stunning publications.



For more information on Mobissue, visit http://mobissue.com/