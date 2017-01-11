Mobissue – Publish an Online Custom HTML5 Flipbook as a Part of Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --Mobissue, the world's leading html5 flipbook publishing platform, today released the latest version with a number of new features to help businesses quickly promote their brand, strengthen their image and share their content.



User doesn't need to be a professional designer to get started with Mobissue. Mobissue comes with a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate interface, which allows every user to publish an html5 flipbook for his/her business without additional knowledge and extra help.



With Mobissue, every company won't have to hire SEO specialists or web development team. Following SEO standard, Mobissue enables users to make their html5 flipbook SEO friendly by customizing the page title, description and keywords. To enhance search engine visibility, users can add the html pages to their sitemap.



On today's competitive market, every second counts. Taking this into consideration, Mobissue, powered by html5 technology, assists users in creating professional html5 flipbook with a really rapid loading time.



Mobissue also provides advertising support for users to get revenue from their html5 flipbooks. The advertising linked through the page of the html5 flipbook can be creative, funny and informative that readers will enjoy. It is possible that users could connect the advertising directly to a Google ad words account to earn revenue as visitors go through their online html5 flipbook.



Mobissue comes with defined support for social media sharing as well. To get great user connection, Mobissue allows both users and viewers to share the html flipbook on any online platform like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and the more. It is of vital importance for those who want to find new clients and business partners online.



For more information, please check out Mobissue review.



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a top provider of mobile digital publishing software. For numerous years, they have focused on the research and development of excellent range of mobile e-publishing for users around the world.