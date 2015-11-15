Mobissue Re-Launched Page Turning Maker for Generating Cool iPad Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2015 --To create a digital flipbook without any coding is unimaginable, but not with the new page turning marker re-launched by Mobissue. As a leading provider of software pertaining to mobile digital publishing, the company has recently re-launched its path-breaking page turning marker which has the potential of enabling anyone, to create a stunning HTML5 digital flipbook.



The best part of the new marker is that businesses can offer an enriching mobile experience to their clients or customers, especially the iPad users in a cost effective manner as Mobissue is offering the marker completely free!



Features of Mobissue's Page Turning Marker



There are plenty of features of Mobissue's page turning marker which sets it apart from the rest of the software available in the market. Some of the features are as follows:



- User friendliness - The software is user-friendly and makes importing PDF files a breeze. With plenty of drop down menus to choose, it is possible to create a flipbook for multiple devices like iPhone 6, Android Phone, iPad, etc. within a few clicks. There are also numerous button choices to create a smooth transition from one page to another.



- Animation effects - The software has a built-in CSS Animation Editor that allows its users to add vivid animation, audio and video to the flipbook created from multiple PDF files without any need for coding.



- Search Engine Optimized - No need to worry about SEO rankings of the digital flipbook as the software allows customization of page title, meta-descriptions and keywords to achieve the same.



- Easy to share – One can create and share the newly created flipbook or an e-book almost instantaneously online on social networking sites like Facebook, Linkedln, Google Plus, and many more.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue, the emphasis of the company behind offering a powerful new page turning marker was to make creation of stunning HTML5 e-books super easy for the people with no prior knowledge of coding.



For more information watch the tutorial video of Mobissue, or compare Mobissue with page turning maker from Issuu to discover more advantages.



About Mobissue

Based in Hong Kong, Mobissue is a renowned provider of digital publishing software for mobile devices. Its software manages to delight businesses by its enchanting features and ability to engage their clients and customers like never before.