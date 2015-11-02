Mobissue Released Flip Book Maker to Deliver Content on Mobile Channels

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Publishing digital content, lucratively designed and develop flipbook on mobile platforms, has just got simpler with the highly sophisticated flip book maker from Mobissue. This software has advanced features and it never wants users to be technically sound, and rather facilitates them to push their digital content on mobile platforms with incredible ease.



The company Mobissue, which has recently launched its flip book maker with many world class attributes, is receiving a whooping response from all across the globe. What makes their software unique is that it does not call for any coding knowledge and yet the publishers can effortlessly send their digital publications in the form of brochures, magazines, etc on any mobile channel.



Happy about the words of praise from all over, company's Business Head says, "A software as this has come in at the right time! Now when the digital publishing arena is expanding limitlessly and that digital publishers are openly going in for extra catchy digital content, the right worth of their efforts can be reaped only when their digital content reaches millions of more viewers. Our flip book maker frees them from the limitations of computer and helps them push their digital magazines and flipbooks on mobile platforms too. As a result, their reach has extended to thousands of more viewers who use iPhone, iPad, Android Pad, etc devices."



Statistics of the previous months show that there has been a noteworthy rise in the people's readership patterns. A lot of them have shifted to digital magazines and reading content in flipbooks is a predominant preference for them. This study clearly indicates the viewership figures will be even more digital content favoring.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is a Hong Kong based company with enormous expertise in IT services, particularly in developing digital content makers. Its futuristic flip book maker is a versatile platform which is popularizing in world and finding recognition for its media rich attributes.



For more information, click here to visit Mobissue's official website.