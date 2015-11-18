Mobissue Released jQuery Flip Book Maker for iPad to Make Tides in E-Book Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Everyday interesting and exciting apps hit the app store in a struggle of making their mark but only those make their way through that succeed in grabbing instant attention of the users. The apps for iPad are one of the most demanded and highly rated apps genres because iPad is an innovative and a killer hardware device but only if it is paired with the right apps.



In a quest of standing out among the lot and in order to help the fashion world to show case its potential digitally, a Hong Kong based company, Mobissue.com has come up with an inspiring jQuery flip book maker that will enable the users to create online virtual interactive eBooks without any knowledge of coding and web development. This means that people can easily create fashionable and interactive magazines which the readers will be able to enjoy reading without the need of taking time out to buy their favourite fashion magazine.



Mobissue's jQuery flip book maker is specifically developed by keeping in view the iPad users. According to the CEO of Mobissue, Winston Zhang, this novel platform will help people to create and publish captivating and engaging fashion publications which will give an awe-aspiring experience to the readers in interactive manner.



He further emphasized that this jQuery flip book maker is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives a unique publishing experience to the publishers and impressive reading experience to the readers without the need of holding a large book. The software comes with build-in templates and fetching themes for ease of the users.



It is anticipated by the company that jQuery flip book maker for iPad will give rise to a new era of mobile magazine publications that will help businesses in attracting new audiences and prospective clients without even knowing a single thing about coding and web development.



For more information of Mobissue's jQuery flip book maker, go to http://mobissue.com/.