Mobissue Releases a Free Poster Maker for New and Experienced Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --In a digital era which cuts across several social and digital enhanced platforms to pass across information and grow businesses with highly enriched contents, creativity speaks volume. As a business owner or organization, one needs to put out eye-catching and beautiful visuals to an audience.



Mobissue, a Digital Magazine Publishing Company releases a free poster maker to enable impeccable and easy publishing to users. It delivers a professional outlook on results with its HTML5 app technology which delivers amazing experience to readers across any of the mobile, Windows, iOS and Android devices or web. Mobissue free poster maker aids in publishing of Magazines, Catalogs, Brochures as web APP and Flipbooks to any device or platform for use.



Interestingly, the free poster maker is enabled for ease of use by new and experienced content or graphic designers as it doesn't require coding or any form of custom development before access to create or publish. The software involves four basic simple steps to achieving and publishing a rich content. Some of the exciting features of the Mobissue free poster maker includes:



- Access to varieties of templates and presets;



- Import and combine sophisticated text to video, audio, animation or other elements;



- Content rich option to include YouTube video, local video player, audio player, images, photo slideshow, text, links, bookmark and HTML5 animation;



- Unlimited Hosting Cloud Platform;



- Built-in analytics tool to analyze data at every interaction from readers;



- Sharing of creation across digital and social platforms;



- Reflowable HTML5 enabling your content to be portable to other systems and future proof;



- Easy and direct conversion of PDF files or images to professional posters.



"As our aim to provide easy and highly optimized products to our users to enable them to achieve great potentials with their contents and services, Mobissue free poster maker is a step to a wonderful experience of interactive digital publishing on any platform, anywhere and anytime. We are working effortlessly at improving our software by delivering new and improved features to suit our users' needs for growth and development." Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue highlighted the creativity of Mobissue free poster maker when he said.



Mobissue free poster maker has improved content creators and digital publishers/marketers experience at publishing by understanding and taking into consideration that a user-friendly software and interface which works well with devices and mobility is a great satisfaction to users.



For more information, please visit https://mobissue.com/.



About Mobissue

Mobissue, a world leading digital publishing solution company headquartered in Hong Kong produces great features and platforms for users to easily create and publish contents with state of the art technology of HTML5 for efficient and excellent publishing experience.