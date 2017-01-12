Mobissue Rolls out a Page Flip Software for Mobile Content Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Mobissue, a digital mobile content publishing company, has brought a new page flip software that will enable users to convert any PDF file into a flipbook and embed the same into their website. Users will be able to attract the attention of viewers to their websites with a variety of relevant information, video and image. Users can now convert PDF documents into flipbooks and then publish their magazines, catalogues and brochures from their own mobile, laptop or tab. So users who have no computer knowledge also can publish and showcase their content in a rich, engaging, interactive and unique format on mobiles and tablets by converting PDF documents to HTML5 flipbook in a snap.



Users can find PDF files, online as well as offline, with a variety of information and images regarding content relevant to their website or portal. With the help of this page flip software they can convert these PDF files into an attractive flipbook in HTML5 format. They can also customize these HTML5 flipbooks as per their own choice, requirement and preference by changing the background colors and pictures and design a content-rich flipbook that will be able to captivate its audience. Users can add text, images, videos, audios, and also add links and animations to these flipbooks.



The HTML5 flipbooks thus created can be designed to be interactive which can give readers an enhanced and rich experience. These are also capable of detecting the screen size the user is using and adjust to that thus giving better viewing experience and a sense of interactive response from the website. Users can view the flipbooks and enjoy them perfectly irrespective of whether they are using smartphones, eReaders, laptops or desktops.



With the help of this page flip software, users can now publish any video, image, text, or YouTube link in the flipbook and then spread the same through social media, email or their own websites. The company also has a cloud service through which users can distribute their content with everybody within seconds.



Now users can give realistic paper flip effect to any publication and also enhance it with flash animation and beautiful color multimedia. What is amazing is that the user does not need to be tech savvy or a computer geek to do this. The product is user friendly enough to let any user use this irrespective of his or her compute skill and publishes any content by converting it from a PDF and enhancing and customizing it with rich content and unique attributes. Even ecommerce features can be added to these flipbooks.



During the launch of the page flip software, the CEO of Mobissue, Winston Zhang had said "We are very excited about this launch. The team of designers at Mobissue have worked really hard to perfect this software and I hope that the number of downloads of Mobissue will be greater and global".



About Mobissue

Mobissue is headquartered in Hong Kong. It has carved a niche for itself in the arena of mobile digital publishing. Since inception it has been launching software products that have made online mobile publishing a lot easy and effortless. The company also offers custom made solutions for publishers in multiple industries such as travel, fashion design etc.



Check out the Mobissue blog for more information.