Mobissue - The Intuitive Flip Book Maker & Smart Mobile Publisher App

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2017 --People who wish to promote their products or catalogs can now move forward to using some smart technology to do so. However, while having intuitive e-catalogue or e-magazine might be a great idea to display products, the fact that it might involve pages of coding might scare many.



This is where they would be able to find Mobissue, the ultimate free flip book maker. The HTML5 platform allows the users to insert images, audio, and video in the brochure and catalog drawing the customers easily. The best aspect is that this flip book maker is mobile-friendly.



What are the big draw features?



When Mobissue's designer, Joe Huang was conceptualizing this application, he hardly had any idea that this would be an instant hit in the market. The features of easy-to-make and publish makes this flip book maker a craze in the digital world. The zero-coding worries shall put the users and authors at ease. People shall now be able to make catalogs of their products or even have e-magazines set up in no time.



Inserting an image or adding in links to YouTube videos and animation to give a zest to the work of navigating through the magazines is now easy. The modern world digital marketing and publishing is nothing without its share of social media sharing. Now that the magazine is ready, all it needs is publishing and promoting.



These days, if an application is not compatible with all the devices like tablets or smartphones besides the desktops, then one is not going anywhere. Users shall be able to view it in iOS, and Windows OS.



Intuitive and Engaging Application:



If the users are looking at brand promotion, then they might also go for custom branding and custom domain for their business brochures. Mobissue provides intuitive editor and cloud storage which enables people to access it from anywhere in the world.



To conclude, Joe Huang says, "Users are able to view, zoom in, and monetize their magazines and catalogs, with this SEO-friendly application of Mobissue. Make the brochures interactive and engaging."



About Mobissue

Mobissue offers excellent free flip book maker, which is easy to use, edit, and publish. The firm's popularity for its wide range of e-publishing software makes it appealing to the publishers and authors globally.