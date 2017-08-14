Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Mobissue unveils a free flyer maker to spread the word with a comprehensive range of mobile device solutions that can create, customize and convert pdf files into flyers with the use of technology that's usable on desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile iOS, and Android devices. It delivers rapid, reliable and robust technology solution that work with uniqueness and creativity in converting pdf file into media flyers. Mobissue has tripled in size since opening its doors and outsources to numerous customers with the use of technology.



Mobissue free flyer maker has been designed to make that difference because it helps to engage and increase publicity in product and services. This unique, dynamic, creative and innovative opportunity helps to build brand awareness, generate lead, increase customer base and attract media traffic on website. With this free flyer maker, there's ease of designing a captivating media-rich flyer, making it easy to share satisfactory result on social media platform to reach a wide audience with unbeatable satisfaction.



Free flyer maker comes with a simple and intuitive user interface that enables users to embed media rich elements such as text, image, video, audio, animation, slideshow to spread the word through creativity and innovation with diverse customer bases and with a consistent winning record of delivering results. "When a new invention is used properly, anyone can get what they want faster than ever." said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue.



Mobissue helps to promote businesses and is reliable, efficient, sustainable and easy to operate. It has escalated product image and service relationships with clientele. It's unique and designed with powerful features that are user friendly and can magnify the potentials of business.



Mobissue is the hottest way to sell any products or services online and offline by people viewing latest goods and services, marketing videos on their device. The free flyer maker serves as the beginning of change in business. Mobissue free flyer maker, can be installed and used on Windows and Mac operating system with unique picture quality which comes in different color separation developed with a goal plan designed to offer satisfaction and continuous patronage.



About Mobissue

Mobissue, headquartered In Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of mobile digital publishing software. For many years, the company has been focusing on the research and development of an excellent range of mobile e-publishing software for users worldwide.