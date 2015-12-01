Mobissue Updated Free Pamphlet Maker to Make Business Pamphlets Mobile Friendly

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Mobissue, the global leading Digital Magazine Publishing Company renowned for the creation of HTML5 Flip Book, Magazine for Mobile, Tablets and Desktop, introduces a newly updated free pamphlet maker that is highly sophisticated and more efficient than the previous version.



Mobissue provides for everyone, a fantastic software that can be used to create attractive and professional looking business pamphlets, with the use of several pre-designed templates. The software is easy to operate, as it can be used to publish magazines, catalogs, flipbooks etc, on desktop or online without running of a single code; and it works perfectly well on both Mac and Window OS.



The company has recently announced the newly upgraded version of its free pamphlet maker- an innovation that enables the users to increasingly make easier, outstanding and mobile friendly business pamphlets.



The newly upgraded version of the software posses a lot of features that make it unique and must-have tool for the for the making of business pamphlets. These features include:



- Powerful template

- Powerful custom settings

- Reflowable HTML5

- And many more



Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mobissue says, "With the newest free pamphlet maker, users can: Create HTML5-based digital pamphlet from images and PDFs; Edit the business pamphlet layout to make it unique; add photos, colors, text and graphics; Publish digital pamphlet as HTML, ZIP and EXE formats and easily send them to readers via E-mail; Upload HTML5 digital pamphlet onto website and allow everyone to open it online by using any mobile device."



About Mobissue

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd, is a world leading provider of mobile digital publishing software. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company focuses on the research and development of an outstanding range of mobile e-publishing software for users around the world.



