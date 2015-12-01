Mobissue Updated Free PDF to HTML5 Converter to Cater to Mobile Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Mobissue Software Co. Ltd today released an update to their free PDF to HTML5 converter with astonishing features like: HTML5 animation editor, unlimited hosting, drag & drop which simplifies the whole design. It has tons of amazing features like the provision of basic tools which presents animated mobile flipbook in an awesome layout, thereby taking it to a professional level.



Mobissue software provides a gateway for all kinds of HTML5 animation, photo slideshow, text, links, YouTube video, bookmark, local video player, images, and audio by easily adding them to the mobile shelf.



And guess what? The software can conveniently be used offline. HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript technology grants access to this mobile future-based feature.



The new free PDF to HTML5 converter brings numerous benefits to mobile readers, such as:



- Engaging page turning effect

- Cool page transitions

- Slick HTML5 animations

- Clickable links allow visiting websites conveniently

- Buy-now buttons allow placing an order directly



For many years, the focal interest has been on innovative developmental research and the mobile e-publishers software varies in range.



About Mobissue Software Co. Ltd

Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is a world provider with its headquarters situated in Hong Kong. In such a mobile information era, where reading and accessing contents on mobile devices is uprising, Mobissue digital publisher uniquely gives in-depth attention to mobile readership, bringing content to live on phone and tablets with no coding or hassle. The software has its wings soaring in a global trend, due to its distinctive feature of viewing it online and offline anytime, anywhere.



For more information, visit http://mobissue.com/.