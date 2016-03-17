Mobissue Updated Its Free Brochure Maker with New Design Resources

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2016 --Brochures are a great way of creating a buzz about any product or services. Marketing requires a well designed brochure to attract the potential customers and ultimately increase the conversion. Digital mode of marketing also needs highly attractive and smartly designed brochures. Mobissue has been a leader in providing the free brochure maker which has been receiving warm feedbacks from users. To assist businessmen further, who are not an expert in brochure designing, Mobissue has updated their software and added new pre-designed templates, clip-arts and animations.



Since not every businessman is a technically sound person too who knows how to create and design effective digital brochures, the free brochure maker from Mobissue had come as a respite for them. It allowed creating amazing brochures with just a few clicks, without needing any knowledge about coding. Now they have made the task much easier by updating their software.



"We have added new templates, useful clip arts and impressive animations to our software. All these are pre made so the user doesn't have to do anything else except clicking on the option they want to use and then use it. It's that simple", the makers said.



With these additions, users can now have more options of the templates that they can use for their brochure. This will assist them in giving it a unique overall design. New clip arts will add to the usefulness as it'll give more options to the user to depict their message through them. Mobissue's free brochure maker is highly applauded for its amazing and powerful animations and they have made it stronger by adding on new animation effects to their software. Thus it gives a wide variety of impressive animation effects to choose from.



Mobissue has significantly simplified designing brochures. Now with these additions, users will find it easier to design impressive and unique brochures to carry out their marketing campaigns.



For more information, visit Mobissue's official website: http://pubhtml5.com.