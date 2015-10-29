Mobissue.com: New Magazine Maker Platform to Meet the Mobile Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Creating digital publications has become more challenging due to the extremely busy schedules of entrepreneurs and executives. However, this leads to major reductions in sales and profits because of the lack of knowledge on products of the target audience. Hiring established designers and digital publishers are not for small scale and start up owners. In order to eliminate these grave issues, an innovative mobile magazine maker and platform was introduced to the benefit of thousands of busy and enthusiastic business executives by the name Mobissue.



Mobissue's features exceed the limitations of a nominal desktop-based magazine creator with a huge margin. It is a highly interactive platform that facilitates users to create magazines and apps with rich multimedia while traveling. Making the most of the time spent traveling for business meetings in faraway cities, waiting for the waiter to deliver the lunch order in a restaurant or while waiting in a long queue at a bank is possible due to Mobissue.



One of the other major advantages in installing this unique software in one's computer is that it enables anyone with a Windows or Mac PC and software to design responsive HTML5-based magazines. Regardless the fact, whether the user is a person with zero knowledge in coding or a pro in coding, the revolutionary Mobissue software allows them equally to make high-quality magazines for tablets, iPhones, iPads and another smartphones. Not a single line of coding is required to make maximum use of this mobile digital publishing solution.



The CEO of Mobissue, Winston Zhang shared his views with the media during a media conference held to celebrate the launching event of the premium mobile magazine and APP publishing platform as, "We have offered an opportunity for all business personals to create beautiful interactive, rich and engaging mobile experiences and maximize their profits without the slightest hassle of coding and knowing other complex techniques. It is your duty now to satisfy your customers and build awareness of your brand with the help of Mobissue"



Visit http://mobissue.com/ to read more on this innovative software.