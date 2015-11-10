Mobissue's New Flipbook Software Significantly Enhances Digital Content for iPad

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --The society is changing rapidly and so are the products that people use. The era of e-business has come, and people have become too technology friendly, they want everything on their iPad.



Mobile devices are used by almost all people these days. All families, businesses and industries use mobile devices. iPad has always been the first and best choice to read articles, different e-books and to do many other things too. In just one gadget, one can maintain one's library. The excellent experience that iPad provides is amazing. Mobissue has brought up something that will enhance one's experience of reading on iPad. The company has come up with this amazing and powerful flipbook software. The software can present digital content in a more appealing way.



The flipbook software can easily integrate image, animation and sound into an online magazine viewable on iPad. It makes one's experience more fabulous.



What flipbook software is and how it can advantage one?



Firstly, Flipbook Software is the most sensible programming to change over bunch PDF documents to extraordinary media index with page flipping impact. One can make the cool flip book in minutes with no expert programming aptitudes.



No coding or custom development

Turn PDF cluster records to flipbook with page turning impact, ambient sounds, video, sound, and landing page URL and watermark and so on. List and flipbook with these amazing vivified media impacts would empower clients' hobbies.



Simple Drag and Drop

Maybe one doesn't have enough time to making item index when the due date is coming soon. By using this software, one can complete one's work in minutes. Make ones work all the more proficiently and appreciate more private time.



The software provides an output that is a treat for reader's eyes. The easy drag and drop will make it easy for people to open and read pdf without pressing a lot of buttons. The software is easy to use and doesn't require any extra coding skills. The software is interactive and can enrich one's user experience.



Audio and video enriched PDF files

The simple embedding of audio and video files can enhance ones pdf and will make it a treat to read.

For readers, the software is lovely and for non-readers the software is a must.



For more information, follow Mobissue on AngelList.



People can also learn more advantages of Mobissue by comparing it with flipbook software on Issuu.



About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in mobile digital publishing software. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn't require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.