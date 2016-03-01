Mobissue's New Page Flip Software Helps Online Retailers to Create Shoppable Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --Day in day out, online retailers are seeking and looking for the best, stress- free, and most effective way of searching for items, adding them to cart, and eventually making their purchases effortlessly.



The emergence of iPad has become part of the daily lives of loads of people. Aside from being an investment, many customers buy it with the ultimate intent of utilizing it to have an easy and pleasant shopping experience anytime and anywhere.



It was to this end that Mobissue, a world leading and trusted digital publishing software solutions provider, makes bold to announce today that their new page flip software has been specially designed to offer all online buyers an enjoyable shopping experience they will always cherish on their iPad.



This is good and exciting news indeed for hundreds of thousands of iPad users all over the globe, because with this new innovation, every online retailer would now be able to create awesome shoppable content through Mobissue page flip software.



This enviable software promises to deliver appealing shopping experiences in a fast, speedy, and highly efficient manner. All commercial users can download Mobissue page flip software on their website.



A spokesperson of Mobissue said; "We hold all our users in high esteem, and we are always passionate about churning out products that will give them complete satisfaction irrespective of the type of mobile device they are using."



"In this mobile information age, more and more people like to do their shopping on their iPad. So it's the best time for Mobissue to introduce its new page flip software to online retailers, helping them to create impressive shoppable content easily" he concluded.



About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue is a top leading provider of mobile digital publishing software. Mobissue allows online retailers to enjoy and create stunning and quick shoppable content without hassles.



To learn more about Mobissue.com, visit - http://mobissue.com