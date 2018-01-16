Mockingbird Lane Press Releases Nick Korolev's New Ghost Story Novel with a Political Twist

Fisher, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Mockingbird Lane Press, specializing in fine and often quirky fiction and non-fiction books, has just released award winning author Nick Korolev's newest novel, a political comedy, "Ghost of a Chance".



The novel is based on his 2012 unproduced screenplay "Teddy", a ghost story, but not just any typical ghost story. It starts with Frank Barnes, a young freshman progressive senator from West Virginia who is running for POTUS on a third party ticket against a corrupt Republican incumbent and not much better Democratic contender with the help of his dedicated and harried campaign manager, Andrea May who considers herself as den mother to their whole campaign. Behind in the polls, underdog Frank hasn't the ghost of a chance until a real ghost – the ghost of Theodore Roosevelt makes a startling appearance. A book bought for Frank's birthday at an antique book store, "Alice in Wonderland", came from Teddy's personal library and his ghost is attached to it. With a famous Roosevelt quote at each chapter heading, so begins a wild political adventure that is either hilarious or scary depending on the politics of the reader.



Some pre-publication reviews have said of "Ghost" "… a needed light for our very dark times…" and "…a feel good; hilarious sometimes biting political romp."



The paperback and e-book are available on Amazon.com, Barns & Noble, and the publisher http://www.mockingbirdlanepress.com and via leading bookshops across the United States who can order through Ingram or Baker& Taylor.