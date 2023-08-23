Mod-Fence Introduces Mod-Picket Fence: Stylish and Functional Temporary Event Fencing

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2023 --Mod-Picket Fences are designed with a classic white vinyl picket and constructed to be easy to install and take apart. These fences are made to withstand any weather condition while remaining affordable for event planners looking for a budget-friendly option.



The Mod-Picket Fence offers a range of advantages in addition to its stylish look. These include:



Safety and security: Mod-Picket fences can help to create a safe and secure environment for your guests. The event fences can be used to control crowds, mark event perimeters, and keep off-limits areas secure.



Ease of use: Mod-Picket event fences offer a convenient and easy set up and take down process, which helps to save on labor costs and potential time wasted.



Durability: Mod-Picket fences boast durable construction, made from high-quality materials and engineered to withstand even the toughest weather conditions.



Mod-Picket Fence is suitable for a range of occasions. It provides a secure and pleasing aesthetic to weddings, festivals, and corporate events. Mod-Picket is accessible in a variety of lengths. Buyers may select to buy it panel by panel or as a set. In addition, Mod-Picket has a selection of add-ons, such as post connectors, gate kits, transportation carts, and more.



To learn more about Mod-Picket temporary event fencing, visit mod-fence.com.



About Mod-Fence Systems

Mod-Fence Systems, a Division of FloorEXP Inc. specializes in selling premium, portable and modular temporary event fencing for tent events, amusement parks, golf courses, state fairs and any location where an attractive, yet durable, space delineator is required. For more information about Mod-Fence Systems, please call 562-270-1677 or email sales@mod-fence.com.