Mod Girl Founder, Mandy McEwen Teams Up with Rising Entrepreneurs to Offer Expert Advice for Growing a Business

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --From February 20th through March 4th, Mandy McEwen from Mod Girl Marketing is joining forces with 11 other industry experts to bring entrepreneurs and business owners the secrets to taking their business to the next level during The Ground Up Online Entrepreneurial Summit.



Right Think has assembled some of the brightest rising stars in the business to provide tried and true steps entrepreneurs can apply to expand their reach and grow their own business.



"If you're serious about growing your business fast, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity," McEwen says. "Unlike other seminars that can be very general, we've narrowed down the most important tips for business growth to ensure you leave with actionable advice that you can implement immediately. By learning what has worked and not worked from these entrepreneurs with years of experience and expertise, you'll be ready to move forward and take your business to the next level."



Upon registration, each morning, registrants will receive a new 30 minute training video by one of the featured experts via email. This FREE event allows entrepreneurs and business owners to seamlessly fit the trainings into their busy schedule, so they can learn and grow their business on their own time.



Mandy McEwen will be showing entrepreneurs how to leverage the power of social media to boost SEO during her session on Wednesday, February 22. McEwen is excited to share her secrets for utilizing social media and content to fuel SEO. Not only will these tips help websites rise in search engine rankings, attendees will also gain beneficial insights on how to grow their brand's online presence and expand their social reach.



"There are more than 2.3 million Google searches per minute," explains McEwen. "It's crucial that your business has prime real estate on Google. I'll show you how to utilize the power of social media to boost your search engine rankings."



Whether for advice on branding, productivity, sales, SEO or social media, this comprehensive online summit has it all. The Ground Up is all about getting entrepreneurs the real information they need to take their business to the next level.



Further information and free registration is available at www.modgirl.social.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is an inbound marketing consultancy that provides custom inbound marketing solutions to healthcare and technology companies. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Mod Girl Marketing also offers resources and coaching programs to startups and marketing agencies looking to scale.



