Mod Girl Launches Luminetics - a LinkedIn Personal Branding Solution for Top-Performing Professionals

Luminetics is a personalized solution that builds and illuminates the individual digital brands of executives, entrepreneurs, and teams through the power of LinkedIn and thought leadership strategies.



Luminetics is designed to get you noticed. From lucrative career opportunities to advisory board roles; from sales opportunities to venture capital interest, Luminetics brings you the visibility and recognition that gets you to your goals.



From an 1116% increase in profile views in one week to 17 consult calls in ten days, Luminetics gets results.



"Everyone in your industry is looking at you on LinkedIn—the opportunities you want will come to you if your online presence reflects your true value and who you are now," Mandy McEwen, CEO of Mod Girl Marketing and Luminetics.



With over 260 million active users—and growing daily— LinkedIn is a goldmine for anyone in the B2B industry. Having a strong brand presence on LinkedIn is an absolutely necessity if you want to achieve meaningful growth in your career or your business.



"Our clients are innovative leaders—they already have everything it takes, but getting to the next level means more people need to see them that way online. Luminetics gets you that visibility, starting with LinkedIn," Mandy McEwen, CEO of Mod Girl Marketing and Luminetics



Mod Girl Marketing has worked with clients for more than 11 years on executive LinkedIn strategy, turning high-performing executives and entrepreneurs into thought leaders and lead generation magnets through online profiles and activity.



"Luminetics is a natural extension for Mod Girl Marketing. We have refined our solutions for modern online networking, and scaled it to work for both individuals and enterprise teams," Mandy McEwen, CEO of Mod Girl Marketing and Luminetics.



Luminetics believes that business leaders who are driven by innovation and purpose deserve recognition and opportunities. The team at Mod Girl is excited to partner with more high-performing professionals and teams who want to take their LinkedIn exposure and impact to the next level.



To learn more about Luminetics, visit Luminetics.io.