Mod Girl Marketing Announces Free Lead Gen Mod Masterclass July 19

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --Mod Girl Marketing, a leading digital agency offering modern marketing consulting has opened registration for its upcoming Mod Lead Gen Masterclass: How to Land 5 - 8 New Leads Per Day Using LinkedIn. Having a solid lead generation strategy is essential to growing a company, yet countless small businesses, agencies, and entrepreneurs struggle to bring in consistent quality leads. That's why Mod Girl Marketing is offering this free live training July 19, 2017, at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET.



Mandy McEwen, Founder & CEO of Mod Girl Marketing, has developed a proven lead strategy over the past few years that has allowed her to successfully scale Mod Girl Marketing. She realized that she simply didn't have the time to waste searching for prospective clients, so she began devising a system to help make the process easier using LinkedIn.



Today, LinkedIn is Mod Girl's top lead generation source. "The strategy I've developed saved me hours of work every week and allowed me to land numerous high-paying clients," McEwen says. "In fact, I was able to land $200,000 in client projects as a result of my proven lead generation system - in just 30 days!"



On July 19th, McEwen will outline this never-before-released system for free in her live Mod Lead Gen Masterclass. In this jam-packed, live training session, attendees will learn actionable tips that they can implement right away to attract and convert new clients.



McEwen's system includes an easy step-by-step method to achieve optimal results. First, she makes it easier for prospective clients to find her through an SEO-friendly profile and content. Honored as one of Search Engine Journal's 12 Highly-Successful SEO Practitioners, she applied her SEO expertise to LinkedIn, seeing an immediate jump in the number of people who reached out to her.



Second, she makes it faster for her to reply to prospective clients by following set processes and utilizing proven-templates she's created to work with automation programs. These templates allow her to build relationships and convert prospects into high-paying clients without wasting time on those who aren't a good fit.



And third, she leverages growth tools to 10x her LinkedIn outreach on autopilot. Once set up and implemented correctly, these tools help her attract the right prospects quickly and effectively.



This lead generation system has proven successful for McEwen's clients as well. "I began sharing my strategy with some of my coaching clients, and within days of implementing my system they began generating 5-8 leads a week," she says. "They saw their qualified leads skyrocket - all without spending a penny on advertising or more than a few hours a week on lead generation."



Since McEwen is hosting both the July 19 Mod Masterclass live, she has limited each to only 100 attendees to ensure everyone can ask questions and benefit from the training.



Those who join Mod Girl's Masterclass live will also receive two free resources to take their lead generation even further. The first is the Lead Gen Blueprint, a condensed overview of McEwen's entire lead generation system so you can follow along step-by-step. Second is her top LinkedIn message templates, which she's used successfully to reach out to prospective clients and convert them into clients.



Join Mandy McEwen, founder and CEO Mod Girl Marketing, on Wednesday, July 19 at 4 pm PT / 7 pm to learn how to accelerate your lead generation efforts.



Reserve your spot in this free Free Mod Masterclass Training here.



