Mod Girl Marketing Creates Mod Agency Bundles to Help Agencies Scale

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --Starting - and growing - a digital marketing agency is hard. Mandy McEwen, Founder & CEO of Mod Girl Marketing, knows that first-hand. When she created Mod Girl® in 2010 she had to learn on the job, from finding her first client to growing Mod Girl into agency it is today. Now, for the first time ever, she's sharing the templates, tools and resources she's developed over nearly a decade in the new Mod Agency Bundles, available for purchase today.



These three bundles include the tools vital to a digital marketing agency's success: high-value professional proposals, effective sales presentations, comprehensive social media and website audit templates, modern content calendars and much more.



As a growth marketing coach, McEwen found that her agency coaching clients frequently lacked the tools and strategies they needed to get started. They were stuck doing what McEwen had done years ago: spending hours on Google trying to adapt generic resources to fit their needs as marketing agencies.



But McEwen had documented all she had learned over the years, including saving the very templates that helped her secure multiple six-figure engagements. Recognizing the value to other marketers in the resources she had amassed, McEwen decided to package them into three bundles, complete with guides to brand the documents and tutorials for using the bundles.



McEwen and the Mod Girl team spent months organizing the multitude of resources they had accumulated, eventually selling the first version of Mod Agency Bundles to a few select agencies for feedback. "This is what I love," says McEwen on creating the bundles. "I love helping marketing agency owners and entrepreneurs really succeed in their business."



One of the first customers to try the bundle was Veronica Blue, owner of VERB Digital Media, who says that these bundles have saved her thousands of dollars in time by giving her ready-to-use templates specific to marketing agencies. "Mandy and her team really have thought of everything," she says.



Now, Mod Girl Marketing is excited to announce three bundles available to the public. The first, Mod Gold, includes sales discovery resources, proposal templates and agreement templates. Mod Platinum includes checklists, audit and strategy templates and everything in Mod Gold. Finally, Mod Diamond includes sales presentations, client reporting resources, buyer persona resources, tools and vendors and everything included in Mod Gold and Platinum.



The bundles include the very same tools McEwen used (and is still using!) to grow Mod Girl Marketing into a thriving agency, saving marketers hours of headache and lost opportunities. "Owning a digital marketing agency isn't for everyone," McEwen says. "But I can tell you: if you're willing to put in the effort, if you're willing to use the tools, processes and systems that Mod Girl is handing you, then you will succeed."



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is an inbound marketing consultancy that provides custom inbound marketing solutions to growing businesses. Mod Girl also provides business growth coaching and training resources for agency owners and marketing entrepreneurs looking to scale.



