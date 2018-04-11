Mod Girl Marketing Launches Flagship Membership for Remote Agency Owners

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --Mod Girl Marketing, a leading digital agency offering modern inbound marketing consulting, has officially launched its flagship membership, Remote Agency Society. This monthly membership combines weekly Q&A and training Facebook Lives, a private online community of fellow agency owners, premium growth resources, and more to help entrepreneurs scale their remote agency fast.



"Scaling a business is tough. Scaling a business without mentors and coaches is downright brutal," says founder and CEO Mandy McEwen. "That's why I created Remote Agency Society - to provide remote agency owners with the coaching, community, and resources I wish I had when I founded Mod Girl Marketing."



Remote Agency Society is a monthly membership that guides agency owners through every step of scaling a business. In addition to a frequently updated membership area with templates, checklists, training videos, and more, members gain access to the exclusive Facebook group, where they can get feedback from and collaborate with fellow agency owners. In addition, McEwen hosts weekly Facebook Lives in the group to give members the opportunity to ask her their biggest scaling questions.



Agency owner Toni Nelson says that these weekly Facebook Lives are one of the big reasons she invested in Remote Agency Society. "What I've found helpful as a [Remote Agency Society] member so far is the access to Mandy. I have to say Mandy genuinely wants to help others have the same success she has achieved," says Nelson. "What better person to learn from than someone who's been there done that."



McEwen, named a Top 10 Best Agency Growth Coach for 2018 by BloggerLocal and a Top 8 SEO Expert by Search Engine Journal, has successfully scaled her own digital agency, Mod Girl Marketing, for nearly a decade. Today, in addition to running her agency, she helps thousands of marketing entrepreneurs and business owners exceed their goals through free resources, growth programs, and her Facebook community, Mod Agency Insiders.



Drawing from her years of experience, McEwen designed Remote Agency Society around what she calls "the 4 C's of creating a successful remote agency":



1) Clarity on your goals and niches

2) Capture targeted leads

3) Close high-paying prospects

4) Capitalize and maximize profits.



Each month focuses on a particular theme, such as setting goals, selecting your niche, lead generation, and pricing. "We don't throw dozens of resources at you every month and send you down a rabbit hole of confusion and overwhelm," explains McEwen. "Instead, we narrow in on one theme at a time. That month's resources and weekly live trainings all relate back to the monthly theme, ensuring you stay on the right path to scaling."



Remote Agency Society members range from independent consultants to remote agency owners to startup agencies. Membership is $47 per month, and the current registration period closes at 11:59pm PT on Monday, April 16, 2018.



Join Remote Agency Society today to get the resources and support you need to scale your remote agency fast.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is an inbound marketing consultancy that provides custom inbound marketing solutions to growing businesses. Mod Girl also provides business growth coaching and training resources for agency owners and marketing entrepreneurs looking to scale.



Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800-388-7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com.



Join the Mod Agency Insiders Facebook Group to connect with other digital agency owners and get targeted resources for agency growth.