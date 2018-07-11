Mod Girl Marketing Launches Free Mod Marketing Club for Marketers and Business Owners

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2018 --Mod Girl Marketing, a leading digital agency offering modern inbound marketing consulting, has launched a new free, all-in-one membership, Mod Marketing Club. This monthly membership is full of marketing and agency growth guides, checklists, trainings, and more, aimed at helping business owners and professional marketers achieve - and exceed - their goals.



"The world of digital marketing changes fast," says founder and CEO Mandy McEwen. "We were looking for a way to share our latest resources and trainings with our audience, as well as make sure they always have our most updated and relevant content. With Mod Marketing Club, they can reference all of it in one place, with instant access to any new resources or trainings we add."



Mod Marketing Club contains the latest versions of all of Mod Girl Marketing's free resources, including:



- How to Generate Leads Using LinkedIn

- How to Build a Marketing Dream Team

- How to Boost SEO with Social Media

- How to Increase Your Website Conversions

- How to Grow Your Business on Autopilot

- How to Write Amazing, SEO-Friendly Blogs

- How Mod Girl Quickly Increased Leads by 335% for a Plastic Surgeon

- How to Make Your Website SEO-Friendly

- How to Grow a Remote Business with Outsourcing

- How to Create a Winning Marketing Proposal



In addition, McEwen and her team at Mod Girl Marketing developed 2 brand new resources, available exclusively inside Mod Marketing Club. The first is a video training by McEwen where she reveals her top tips for creating winning lead magnets for your specific niche and shares an example of how she's done this for Mod Girl Marketing. The second builds off of McEwen's previous LinkedIn lead generation resources, offering tips and resources to optimize your LinkedIn profile and attract your dream clients by using the right keywords.



McEwen, who was named a Top 10 Best Agency Growth Coach for 2018 by BloggerLocal and a Top SEO Expert by Search Engine Journal, has successfully scaled her own remote agency, Mod Girl Marketing, for nearly a decade. Today, in addition to providing digital marketing services to her agency clients, she helps thousands of marketing entrepreneurs and business owners exceed their goals through her premium agency growth products and programs, as well as her free Facebook community, Mod Agency Insiders.



One of her main goals is to help fellow business owners and marketers succeed, which is why she decided to develop Mod Marketing Club. In it, members not only gain access to all of Mod Girl Marketing's free resources and trainings, but can also share their insights with fellow members, ask questions in the comments, and get notified of Mod Girl Marketing's latest new resources and digital programs.



Mod Marketing Club is for anyone looking to improve their marketing skills or grow their business. Resources range from social media tips to LinkedIn B2B lead generation strategies to remote agency outsourcing training. Membership is completely free, and members gain lifetime access when they sign up.



Join Mod Marketing Club now to get access to all of Mod Girl Marketing's top free resources designed to help you exceed your growth goals.



