Mod Girl Marketing Launches Wordpress Maintenance Packages

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --With website security breaches reaching epidemic proportions, it is no longer acceptable to create a DIY WordPress business website and let it sit idle. That’s why Mod Girl Marketing is announcing the launch of new professional services to help small businesses and entrepreneurs manage secure WordPress sites.



One of the biggest security risks to a WordPress website is having an inactive theme no longer in use, which then becomes a vulnerable portal for hackers. According to the recent Mod Girl Marketing blog post “Monthly WordPress Maintenance Packages: Are They Worth The Investment,” 70 percent of the top million most-trafficked websites are running older versions of WordPress that are vulnerable to attacks from hackers.



The skilled, experienced team at Mod Girl Marketing consists of experts who can easily handle all your WordPress needs, from staying on top of regular updates, plugins and theme files to taking measures to make sure a WordPress-based website is secure.



Mod Girl’s new WordPress maintenance packages include security, plugin and theme updates and upgrades, prompt repair of any WordPress website issues, up to two hours of support/website changes, 24-hour response support, content marketing recommendations and a number of other optional add-on services, from traffic analysis to blog writing and posting and more.



“A website worth keeping is a website worth maintaining,” said Mandy McEwen, Founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing. “Your website is the face of your business. You can’t afford to just ‘set it and forget it.’ We can help you make sure your website is fast, efficient, and, most importantly, secure.”



Learn more about Mod Girl Marketing’s new WordPress maintenance services at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/monthly-wordpress-maintenance-packages-worth-investment/.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, search engine optimization, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.