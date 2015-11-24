Mod Girl Marketing Releases New 'Stupid Simple' eBook for 2016 Marketing Campaigns

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --Amid the chaos of running bustling holiday marketing campaigns, U.S. companies are also trying to establish their agendas and budgets for the rapidly-approaching 2016. Now is a great time to read up on the industry's best practices for digital marketing, search engine optimization and social media engagement. Mandy McEwen, founder of digital marketing firm Mod Girl Marketing, has released a new eBook packed with actionable tips to bring more positive results in search engine prominence and lead generation.



"The eBook mentions a few of the time-tested strategies for growing brand presence online using proven SEO techniques," explains McEwen. "Yet," she adds, "there are also a number of social media best practices that have come to light this year to help marketers stay current with what the most visible companies are doing right."



The eBook, titled 8 Stupid Simple Social Media Tricks to Boost SEO, covers:



- 4 common mistakes many brands make that affect social media engagement.

- Statistics on the most shareable posts and blog titles.

- Social media tools to find the best hashtags, share posts, track data and optimize content.

- A list of the best free bookmarking sites to make a post go viral.



The eBook applies to any business -- regardless of industry or size. Once they digest the material, the advice is easy enough for beginners to implement themselves or busy, time-strapped professionals can outsource some of the strategizing and/or day-to-day tasks to Mod Girl's full-service team if they prefer.



Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe -- a plastic surgeon from Columbus, OH – says that working with the Mod Girl team has made patients "much more engaged" on social media. "Friends comment on how fun it is to see what we're up to, and potential patients get to know us before coming to the office," she explains.



Like many health care providers, Dr. Grawe was busy running her own practice and didn't necessarily have time to invest in monitoring her social media sites every day. "Since [Mod Girl] took over last month, it has completely changed our online presence." She says she likes how marketing messages are tailored to the unique personality of the practice and adds that her plan in 2016 is to "stop spending marketing dollars elsewhere."



Visit http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/stupid-simple-social-tricks-for-seo for a free instant download of this new marketing eBook.



