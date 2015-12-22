Mod Girl Marketing Reveals the Top 8 Marketing Trends for 2016

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --Marketing advice like "optimizing for mobile" and "tracking big data" has been doled out so much, they've become clichés. While these steps are still relevant, Mod Girl Marketing CEO and Consultant Mandy McEwen says there are many more interesting trends bubbling beneath the surface for 2016. Not every trend needs to be an investment to add to the coming year's budget, says McEwen, but marketers need to be tuned in to the shifting developments to stay informed and ahead of the curve.



"Live marketing is one of the biggest shifts we've seen just in the last 12 months," says McEwen. "Suddenly, marketers have all these new channels at their disposal – SnapChat, Periscope, Meerkat, Blab. These platforms are a great way to connect with audiences on a more authentic, personal level with behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks, demo showcases, and FAQ sessions. Beyond that, there is a lot of buzz about late-breaking technology like virtual reality with the Oculus Rift platform. Elle Magazine is already planning a fashion show that puts consumers front and center, right next to celebrities who are experiencing the same event in real time."



In a recent blog post, McEwen discusses other marketing trends for 2016, including:



The importance of storytelling campaigns

Social networks as the new SEO

Mobile voice activation optimization

Branded apps for increased conversions

Native advertising instead of banner ads

Influencer marketing investments



"Wearable technology is another sudden trend we're seeing with up to a third of Americans expected to invest by the end of the year," says McEwen. "Google Glass was a big story this year, but marketers are still grasping what that means for their businesses and how they can maximize the usefulness of new technology."



McEwen says possible applications for Google Glass include:



- Using it to promote local business reviews

- Adding one's business to customized walking tour apps

- Accessing offline behavior tracking data

- Livestreaming experiences taken in through Google Glass

- Filling out and optimizing product descriptions and website micro-data

- Opportunities to provide real-time deals and discounts to passersby



